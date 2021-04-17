Report details developing Championship interest in Liverpool player

Preston North End loanee, Sepp van den Berg, is catching the eye of the club’s Championship rivals, with a host of second-tier sides reportedly keen on signing him for 2021/22.

As Liverpool moved to take Ben Davies to Anfield during the January transfer window, van den Berg moved in the opposite direction to link up with Preston.

And, the 19-year-old defender has clearly impressed in his 11 appearances at Deepdale, with The Athletic noting how already there’s unnamed clubs in the Championship queueing up to sign the Dutchman on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The defender’s form is more impressive when you consider North End’s struggles in the Championship since he arrived, with Deepdale hardly a vibrant place to play your football in 2021.

Alex Neil has lost his job on the back of a staggeringly poor run of results, with Preston drifting towards a poor mid-table finish despite previous success under the Scot.

Last weekend, North End were convincingly beaten by Brentford in the Championship, losing out 5-0 to Thomas Frank’s side.

That defeat leaves Preston 17th in the table on 48 points, with the Lilywhites having a comfortable cushion to the Championship’s bottom three ahead of the final five games of the season.

Preston face Stoke City today.

The Verdict

The way van den Berg has handled himself since arriving at Preston has been impressive and, with a bit more stability around him, he could be a very good defender at this level.

Of course, clubs are starting to see that now and as focus drifts to the summer, it isn’t a surprise to hear of clubs having an interest.

We wait and see what develops in the coming weeks and months, but one thing that is certain is that Liverpool will be delighted with how things are going.

