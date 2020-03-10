Report details concerning warning given to Charlton Athletic players

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Charlton Atheltic players have been warned that at the moment the club can afford to pay their wages until Christmas but that there are growing concerns that may not be possible.

The South London club has been thrown into chaos following a disagreement between chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

Nimer has called for Southall to be removed as chairman and claimed that he will stop any financial backing to the club until that happens.

While Southall has suggested that the Syrian businessman is yet to invest “a single penny” since the East Street Investments takeover of the club was completed in January.

The club released a statement earlier today that claimed that Nimer, who owns 65% of the club, had resigned from his position as director, however, he has since stated that he will remain in his position.

This disagreement has left the club’s future and financial stability in great uncertainty.

According to the Daily Mail, youth team and senior players have been warned that at this moment in time, the club can afford to pay their wages until Christmas.

The report states that there is growing concern that may not be possible as the money will dry up before that point.

Additionally, it claims that beyond December 2020, the club is heading for huge financial issues and there are fears that the Addicks will be unable to fulfill the players’ contracts.

The Verdict

This is very, very concerning from a Charlton perspective as it looks like this could be a serious threat to the future of the South London club.

It is difficult to see where this situation is likely to go next and how it is going to be resolved.

The saga has come at the worst possible time for the Addicks, who are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Charlton sit 22nd in the Championship, two points adrift of safety, so this is the last thing they needed.

You have to feel for Charlton fans.