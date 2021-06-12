Report details concerning Rotherham United financial update

It appears that Rotherham United are struggling financially following their relegation from the Championship back to League One, with the squad asked to go on furlough by the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The UK’s furlough scheme has continued through the pandemic, with individuals able to receive a top-up of up to £2,500 a month if employers cannot afford to pay a full salary.

And it looks like the Millers are trying to follow in the footsteps of their neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, who also tried to get their players to sign up for the scheme – only for them to turn it down.

All clubs have been in the same boat when it comes to losing money due to having no fans at matches, but Rotherham will also lose a considerable amount of television rights money due to dropping down a division.

And the request for players to go on furlough and take a pay-cut comes at a time where Rotherham players are subject to transfer interest – Michael Smith is wanted by Middlesbrough whilst Ipswich Town are making a play for Matt Crooks.

The Verdict

Millers owner Tony Stewart may have to consider accepting offers for Crooks and Smith should the players reject the furlough idea – but it should never have really got to this point in the first place.

It does seem daft that football clubs can’t afford to pay their players in full despite the pandemic hitting finances a bit harder than usual – especially a well-run club like Rotherham.

This latest update will be especially concerning to fans as asking players to go on furlough is never a good thing, and it doesn’t make potential incomings look like they’re going to happen anytime soon – it just makes the situation look as though Rotherham may need to sell some stars to pay their way.