Report details clearer picture for future of Leeds United loanee Ben White

It appears that Ben White’s future will lie away from Leeds United, with Brighton and Hove Albion’s impressive efforts to stay in the Premier League expected to mean he earns a chance at the AMEX in 2020/21.

Leeds have nurtured the talent of White over the course of the last 12 months, with the centre-back ultra impressive under Marcelo Bielsa, featuring in every minute of Championship football and helping the Whites into promotion contention with eight games of the season remaining.

White’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed in Brighton, though, with Graham Potter keen to build his defensive unit around the 22-year-old, whose style of play fits how the manager wants to play.

A problem facing Brighton was their potential relegation from the Premier League, but four points from Arsenal and Leicester City since the restart have boosted that chance, subsequently boosting their hopes for retaining White next season.

That’s the view of SussexLive, who note the interest from Liverpool, whilst Leeds would obviously like to retain his service given his development at Elland Road over the course of this season.

For now, though, White’s focus is on Leeds and helping the Whites win promotion back to the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are currently second in the table and host Fulham in a huge clash at Elland Road tomorrow.

The Verdict

Brighton have done great since the restart and fair play to them for the points they’ve put on the board.

They look likely to stay up and that means they hold all the cards in terms of White, who will undoubtedly be playing Premier League football next season.

For Leeds, it is unfortunate it isn’t going to be with them, but that’s the risk of loans and they knew that when they signed the 22-year-old.

