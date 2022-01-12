Report details clear update on potential Portsmouth and Chelsea transfer agreement

Portsmouth have been linked with a swoop for Tariq Uwakwe of Chelsea but Hampshire Live has reported that a deal doesn’t seem like it will happen this month.

Despite Pompey eyeing some new faces to try and help them in their push for a play-off spot this campaign, it doesn’t appear as though the youngster will be one of those names that the club do sign. That is because, as per the report, there doesn’t appear to be any space for his signing in the current squad.

If that is the case, then a move for Uwakwe simply cannot happen in terms of both logistics and then the fact that he would be unlikely to get as much action as he could elsewhere. There is other reported interest and it seems as though Pompey may not be the ones to land him this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lassana Diarra? Real Madrid Chelsea Le Havre Arsenal

Uwakwe has already spent time away from Stamford Bridge though, having been sent to Accrington Stanley during the 2020/21 campaign. During that season, he featured 15 times for the side and managed four goal contributions despite being just 20-years-old and having barely any experience.

It has made him somewhat of a wanted man again this month and it has been no surprise to see several sides from the third tier, including Portsmouth, linked with his signature.

However, it appears as though Danny Cowley might not be making a move for the youngster and it might mean that instead, his focuses lie elsewhere with other players during the current winter window.

The Verdict

Tariq Uwakwe certainly looks a talent and based on his current level of experience in the EFL, he could certainly be a shrewd short-term addition to any number of sides in the third tier.

The youngster looked sharp at Accrington Stanley and has also remained a regular in Chelsea’s academy side, so he certainly appears to be at a level to help a side in the division. In fact, his age could mean he is a better signing than other options this month, as given regular game-time he could really flourish and develop.

Portsmouth though don’t appear likely to be the ones to take him on a deal, which will be somewhat sad news to Pompey fans. Uwakwe is certainly a talent and regardless of who they currently have, his addition could certainly have been a boost.

However, it means that the club will likely look elsewhere for new signings – it just won’t be the Chelsea man.