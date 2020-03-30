Report details boost for Leeds United as their plans for summer target become clearer

Leeds United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala, who they hope to sign at the end of the season irrelevant of which division they’re playing in.

The Whites are top of the Championship with nine games to play but their hopes of ending a 16-year absence from the Premier League has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 30th of April at least – though reports have suggested it will be longer.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds are keen on signing Ayala in the upcoming transfer window and will move for the 29-year-old whether they’re in the Championship or the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s Boro contract expires this summer and it is understood he will not sign a new deal at the Riverside.

The report suggests that the Whites will face competition for Ayala with other clubs interested, however, it is believed he would favour a move that will allow him to stay in his current house and is keen to work with Marcelo Bielsa.

The central defender has an excellent record, having made more than 200 appearances for Boro and featured in both the Championship and Premier League.

Ben White has impressed for Leeds this season but is set to return to parent club Brighton when it concludes and it appears Ayala could be drafted in as his replacement.

The Verdict

This latest report is good news for Leeds as it suggests that their hopes of signing Ayala have been boosted.

The Spaniard is keen to work with Bielsa, while he could likely join the club without having to move house – something he is keen to avoid.

The 29-year-old has been fantastic for Boro over the years and snapping him up on a free transfer looks an excellent bit of business for the Whites.

It will be interesting to see how this develops.