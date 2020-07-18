Report details bill facing Leeds United following recent events

Leeds United reportedly have to pay £25 million in promotion bonuses and other fees after it was confirmed yesterday that they are guaranteed to go up to Premier League this term.

West Bromwich Albion were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town at the Hawthorns last night – a result that means the Whites will finish as one of the Championship’s top two side and be promoted.

Leeds could become champions of the English second tier today with a result in their game against Derby County at Pride Park.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have looked one of the frontrunners for promotion throughout the 2019/20 campaign and have been hugely impressive since the restart – having won five of their seven games in that period.

Bielsa’s squad and the Leeds staff have ended the club’s 16-year absence from the Premier League and it appears they’re set to be rewarded for their success.

According to Football Insider, the Whites owe £19.9 million in promotion bonuses to both players and coaches.

It is understood they will also have to pay £5.3 million in transfer top-up payments.

The financial boost from securing promotion Premier League will be huge over the next few years – with the report putting the figure at around £170 million – and is the reward for the money that owner Andrea Radrizzani has pumped into the club over the past few years.

The Italian businessman is believed to have put the handsome success bonuses in place after his takeover in 2017.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to discover the financial bill facing the club following the confirmation of their promotion to the Premier League.

£19.9 million is a lot of money to spend on player and staff bonuses but it is, without a doubt, worth it as the Yorkshire club return to the top flight.

The financial gain from that will likely be huge for the Whites, particularly if they can establish themselves there over the next few seasons.