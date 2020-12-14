Report delivers clear update on potential Bradford City, Phil Parkinson reunion

Bradford City will not be re-appointing Phil Parkinson as the club’s manager, with the 53-year-old reportedly not tempted by a return to Valley Parade.

Stuart McCall has left Bradford over the course of the last 24 hours, with the Bantams struggling in 22nd place in the League Two table and flirting with the potential of facing a battle to retain their EFL status as we head into the festive period.

Now, the lookout for McCall’s successor is underway, with a couple of names emerging.

It doesn’t appear that Parkinson will be a man in contention to replace McCall, though.

As per the Telegraph and Argus, he would not be tempted by the offer to return to Valley Parade, where he had a large amount of success during his previous spell as manager.

Parkinson won promotion from League Two in 2013, alongside leading Bradford into the League Cup final against all the odds.

His most recent spell in management has not long ended, with Sunderland parting company with the 53-year-old as their push to establish themselves in the League One play-offs stalled heading into Christmas.

Parkinson is currently out of work.

The Verdict

Parkinson would be a great coup for Bradford if they were to get him through the door, but it’s looking extremely unlikely that there will be any chance of the 53-year-old returning.

The job at Sunderland hasn’t been easy and you can’t imagine that Parkinson would favour jumping from one really demanding job to another.

Bradford are bang in trouble and whoever takes on the job at Valley Parade needs an instant reaction. The Bantams are flirting with relegation and they need an upturn in form ASAP.

