Report could scupper Rangers, Celtic’s chances of signing EFL star

According to Football Insider, West Ham manager David Moyes does not want to sell winger Grady Diangana in the summer transfer window, in a potential blow for those sides that want to try and sign him.

The winger has been excellent this season on loan at West Brom and has helped them challenge for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship, with them just two games away from returning to the Premier League.

Indeed, they are surely going to want to keep him past this season if they can, with the Glasgow Times reporting that Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers have joined the Baggies in the pursuit of a permanent deal.

However, Moyes is not apparently entertaining such an idea at the moment and may well want to see what the winger can do himself for the Hammers in the coming season.

The Verdict

Diangana is a cracking footballer and one that many sides would love to have in their team, hence the apparent interest in him from several clubs.

West Ham hold the cards here, though, and if they want to keep him and play him next season then that is their prerogative.

Certainly, it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League.