Report cools talk of attacker joining Derby County

Speculation that Kenneth Zohore could sign for Derby County this transfer window is ‘wide of the mark,’ according to a report from Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are looking to challenge for the play-off places this season in the Sky Bet Championship but have struggled in the early stages of this season and will be looking to get a win on the board as soon as possible.

Indeed, Phillip Cocu will also be looking at ways to add to his side before the deadline in October and Zohore is one name that has been doing the rounds in terms of getting linked with a move to Championship clubs.

However, according to Derbyshire Live, there is little in the reports that suggest Derby are interested in him as we head into the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Zohore is a player that can offer an impact at this level but it must be considered that he struggled at West Brom last season.

He had a good time at Cardiff when they were promoted under Neil Warnock and will be looking to recapture that form, of course, but if he moves to do so it seems unlikely that he’ll be doing it with the Rams.