Report cools likelihood of Leeds United, Tottenham transfer agreement

Juan Foyth is not on the verge of signing for Leeds United, with the Tottenham defender’s people confirming to the Yorkshire Evening Post no deal is in the pipeline.

Leeds and Spurs both have to conclude their respective seasons, with the Whites looking to join the North London club back in the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04.

An issue facing Leeds heading into the summer surrounds Ben White, who is only on loan at Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Should he return to the South Coast and Leeds miss out on re-signing him, a new centre-back will be key in the summer.

However, the YEP have played down Foyth becoming that man for the time being, with the defender’s focus on the Premier League run-in.

Foyth, 22, has made 16 Premier League appearances for Spurs so far in his senior career, whilst the centre-back has also featured in a further 16 games across the cup competitions, including the Champions League.

This season, only seven appearances have been made and Foyth hasn’t been involved since December 28th when Spurs battled for a 2-2 draw in their meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

Foyth would be a decent alternative to White, but you can see why Leeds maybe aren’t looking at any deal like this at the moment.

They’ve got nine games to get themselves into the Premier League, then they can start planning for the transfer window and potentially having to replace White.

So much is resting on the coming nine games in the Championship and Leeds’ focus cannot be allowed to slip.

You feel that Leeds’ fans will be pleased if that is the focus.

