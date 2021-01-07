Report confirms welcome Bristol City transfer news

Bristol City are expected to retain the service of Adam Nagy this winter, despite interest in the midfielder emerging from CSKA Moscow.

That’s the latest from Bristol Live, who report that whilst there is interest from Russia in the midfielder, he’s set to stick around at Ashton Gate until at least the summer.

Nagy is hoping to be at the heart of Hungary’s Euro squad in the summer, with regular game time at Ashton Gate an absolute necessity for him between now and the end of the season.

So far, the 25-year-old has made 13 appearances under Dean Holden in the Championship this season, scoring once against Queens Park Rangers in a 2-1 win; Nagy’s goal proved to be the winner that day.

In total, he’s made 41 appearances during his time at Ashton Gate.

Holden’s side are beginning to fall away a little bit in the Championship’s promotion race.

They have lost four of their last five fixtures, which has seen them slip from quite a commanding position to 10th in the table.

After 22 fixtures, 33 points have been collected, which leaves the Robins four points adrift of Watford, who occupy the final play-off spot right now.

The Verdict

Nagy is an important player to this Bristol City side. He’s put in some impressive performances this season and it’s vital that the Robins manage to retain him, which it looks like they will.

Holden’s side are slipping at the moment, but they are still well positioned to have a real crack at the top-six.

However, the January transfer window will have to be a good one – you can’t be losing players like Nagy!

Thoughts? Let us know!