Report confirms Leeds contact over move for creative attacking star

It’s been confirmed that Leeds United have made initial contact with Norwich City over the availability of Emiliano Buendia for a transfer this summer, by The Athletic.

United are heading back to the Premier League this summer and are swapping places with City, who are dropping back into the Championship after a tough year in the top flight.

Indeed, it could mean their better players are taken away from them and 23-year-old Buendia is certainly one, with him registering seven assists last season to underline his creativity in the final third.

Certainly, he’s a good, tricky player with years ahead of him in the game and you can perhaps see why Leeds might be interested, though the report does stress things are only at an initial stage.

Indeed, Leeds still want to profile him a bit more before making a real move, but they have already contacted Norwich over its potential to happen.

The Verdict

This could be a fine signing for Leeds United.

They need extra players to come in this summer and a creative force to help share the burden with Pablo Hernandez would make plenty of sense.

Buendia fits that description pretty well, then, and it remains to be seen if Leeds decide to make a concerted attempt at getting him.