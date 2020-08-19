Report confirms key Marcelo Bielsa agreement at Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly agreed a new contract with Leeds United ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds are preparing themselves for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04 thanks to Bielsa’s fine work over the course of the last two seasons.

After missing out on promotion in the Championship play-offs in 2018/19, Leeds stormed to the title last term, with Bielsa’s side leaving West Brom in their wake to claim silverware by a whopping 10 points.

However, there’s been no contract extension for Bielsa since the end of the season, with the 65-year-old working to one-year deals during his time in West Yorkshire.

Reports from GianlucaDiMarizo.com are now suggesting that a fresh one-year extension has been agreed between Leeds and Bielsa.

In the past week, Leeds’ first-team have returned to training at Thorp Arch, with a focus on hitting the ground running in the Premier League when the season restarts next month.

Leeds’ last fixture came on July 22nd when they dispatched Charlton Athletic 4-0 at Elland Road before lifting the Championship trophy.

The Verdict

This is the biggest signing Leeds will make this summer.

Bielsa has been massive for Leeds since arriving in 2018, he’s the reason why they are in the Premier League and it would have been a travesty if he wasn’t around to lead them back into the top-flight.

Once this is announced, Leeds can focus on recruitment and putting the finishing touches to their plans for the Premier League.

