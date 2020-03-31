Report concerning expected £10.6m outlay will interest Nottm Forest fans

According to the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will not buy French side Troyes, despite rumours persisting in France that he is set to complete a deal.

The Post reveals that fresh reports across the Channel have suggested that Marinakis – currently in self-isolation – will look to buy Troyes for 12m euros, or £10.6m, in a bid to add to his current stable of football clubs.

Olympiakos, of course, are also part of the gaggle under his umbrella but, in a development on these shores, the Post believes that Marinakis will not be spending such money to bring in the French outfit.

The Verdict

Financially speaking, Troyes doesn’t seem to represent that much in terms of money needing to be spent, but fans of Forest might well wonder, if he did buy them, how focused he would, or could, be on getting the Reds what they need in terms of players.

He seems to be juggling the Reds and the Greek giants well at the moment, but adding another club to his portfolio might well be best avoided.

It looks as though that is going to be the case, too, but until Troyes get new owners, you might think there is still a chance that such a deal could still go through involving the Greek businessman.