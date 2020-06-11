Report clears up where Leeds United outcast’s future lies

Eunan O’Kane is not expected to return to Leeds United this summer, despite the change in management at loan club, Luton Town.

Leeds have moved forwards without O’Kane since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at the club in 2018, with the Irishman not part of the first-team squad since the 2017/18 campaign.

It hasn’t been easy for O’Kane, however, with the midfielder’s first loan spell with Luton interrupted by a horrific leg-break.

Nevertheless, the Hatters took the midfielder on an 18-month loan back in January.

Graeme Jones was the man who signed the 29-year-old, but he has now been replaced by Nathan Jones, who returns to Kenilworth Road ahead of the 2019/20 run-in.

According to Football Insider, that change in management will not hamper O’Kane’s loan with Luton. The midfielder has moved to the area and looks set to continue his agreement with the club heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

Since linking back up with Luton in January 2020, O’Kane hasn’t featured for the Hatters as he continues his rehab following his long lay-off.

When the season resumes on the weekend of June 20th, Leeds and Luton will be fighting very different battles in the Championship.

Leeds are in pursuit of the Championship title, whilst Luton are looking to stay in the division.

The Verdict

This deal makes sense and it is good to see that Luton will retain their faith in O’Kane even under new management.

There will be no Elland Road opportunity for O’Kane moving forwards and it is time for a properly fresh start as the midfielder gets closer to full fitness.

Everyone can move on now, with Leeds, Luton and O’Kane all hoping for more positive times in the coming weeks and months.

