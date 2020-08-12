Report claims midfielder’s West Brom career is over

West Bromwich Albion will not be offering Gareth Barry a new contract meaning the midfielder is facing the decision of whether to join another club or retire, according to a report from The Athletic.

Barry was handed a deal until the end of the season back in November by the Baggies after successfully recovering from knee surgery and after a contractual stumbling block was sorted with Everton.

The 39-year-old’s on-pitch impact was fairly minimal last season, featuring just six times in total, but he helped West Brom secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Hawthorns outfit’s preparations for a return to the top flight are now underway but it appears that will not include a new deal for Barry.

According to The Athletic, the former England international will not be staying on at the club and now faces the decision of whether to look elsewhere for a club or retire.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Barry has made more than 800 club appearances – including more than 650 in the top flight – and won both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

He’s featured 61 times for the Baggies since joining at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The Verdict

It appears the midfielder’s West Brom career is over and, from a purely footballing perspective, you feel this is the right move from West Brom.

Barry didn’t have a huge on pitch impact last term and finances are likely to be tight given the current circumstances.

That said, his experience would likely have been really useful for the Baggies’ return to the Premier League.

Could we see him return to West Brom in some sort of coaching role? You’d like to think so but it will hinge, in part, on his retirement as a player.