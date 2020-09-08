Report claims Bristol City close to making familiar face their sixth summer signing

Bristol City are set to re-sign Benfica defender Pedro Pereira on loan, according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins and featured 22 times for the Championship club – battling with Jack Hunt for the starting spot throughout the campaign.

City have been busy in the transfer market over the last few days, signing three players since Saturday, but it appears they could be set to add another player this week.

According to A Joga, Benfica are hoping to resolve the situation of three ‘surplus’ players by the end of the week.

It is understood that Pereira is among those and that the defender is set to rejoin City on loan after spending last term at Ashton Gate.

Previous reports have suggested that the Robins had an option to sign the Portuguese player permanently at the end of last season but it appears they opted against that move.

It would seem a strange time to bring the 22-year-old back to the club given that Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon joined on a season-long loan yesterday.

He became the fifth player to sign for the Robins this summer after the arrivals of Joe Williams, Chris Martin, Alfie Mawson and Chris Brunt.

Are these 11 facts about the current Bristol City squad true or false?

1 of 11 Liam Walsh came through the Liverpool academy True False

The Verdict

This is a surprise, it has to be said.

Given that City just signed another young right-back on loan, bringing Pereira back to Ashton Gate on a temporary deal is hardly a top priority and would leave the Robins overstocked at the position.

New head coach Dean Holden did suggest yesterday that he was planning a fair bit of rotation this season but even so, signing a third right-back would seem a luxury move and they already have a fairly large squad. Shouldn’t they be focussing their energy elsewhere?

It’ll be interesting to see if this one comes into fruition.