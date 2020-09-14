Report casts Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest into fresh doubt

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is already under pressure to retain his job after an opening day defeat in the Sky Bet Championship.

A report from The Athletic has confirmed that a 2-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday means that the pressure is already growing on the Frenchman.

Lamouchi embarked on his second season at the City Ground at the weekend, but despite optimism surrounding the club, they were beaten 2-0 by QPR, who scored goals through Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

That means it is now eight games without a victory for Forest, with their poor form spilling into the new season.

Last year, Lamouchi’s side blew a golden chance to reach the Championship play-offs, with their end-of-season form opening the door for Swansea City to bulldoze beyond them and into the top-six.

Key talks were reportedly held over Lamouchi’s future at that point, but the Frenchman was backed in the transfer market and supported as he shuffled his backroom staff.

However, a negative start to the season, which has seen Forest dumped out of the League Cup and beaten on the opening day of the Championship, has piled the pressure back on the boss.

The Verdict

It’s early in the season and Lamouchi needs to be judged after eight or nine fixtures.

Of course, it is hard to ignore what went on last season, which wasn’t pretty, but there was a sustained play-off push and that’s all anyone had hoped for.

Ultimately, the Championship is a really intense environment for managers and the pressure, in a way, is always on.

Lamouchi needs time and doesn’t need this kind of talk bubbling away already.

Thoughts? Let us know!