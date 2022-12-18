Report casts doubt on Cardiff City player’s future ahead of potential summer departure

Cardiff City forward Mark Harris is yet to be offered a new deal in the Welsh capital despite the fact his contract expires at the end of the season, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Bluebirds this term, appearing in all 23 of their league games and scoring three goals in the process.

Although that isn’t the best record, it was still enough for Rob Page to call him up to Wales’ squad for the World Cup, though he was unable to get himself on the pitch during his time in Qatar as he remained an unused substitute in all three of their games.

He remains an important first-teamer at the Cardiff City Stadium though, starting the game before being withdrawn during the latter stages of the game by Mark Hudson.

The latter may be keen to keep hold of the Welshman and other key first-teamers beyond this season with the club currently under a transfer embargo, something that could prevent them from conducting any incoming business for the foreseeable future.

But at this point, officials at the Championship side haven’t offered him fresh terms, potentially putting other teams on high alert with his time in the Welsh capital set to come to an end next summer as things stand.

The Verdict:

It’s a slight surprise that he hasn’t been offered a new deal because at 23, he will only get better and develop further with more game time under his belt.

However, there’s still plenty of time between now and the end of the campaign to secure an agreement, though the Bluebirds will want to get that done sooner rather than later if they are desperate to hold on to him.

His agent will surely start to look for a potential move for him in January if an offer doesn’t come along soon – because the player will need to look after himself financially despite potentially wanting to wait and see whether the Welsh side want to keep him or not.

Cardiff is probably the best place for him to develop at the moment – because he’s winning plenty of time games and is probably settled at his current club considering he was born in South Wales.

One way or another, his future probably needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible because this uncertainty could end up negatively affecting his performance levels. On the flip side, it could potentially raise them as he looks to win a new deal.