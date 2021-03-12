Report casts 24-year-old’s future at Nottingham Forest into doubt

Yuri Ribeiro could leave Nottingham Forest at the end of the season with approaches being made for the Portuguese full-back, according to Record.

Ribeiro joined Forest from Benfica in the summer of 2019, before establishing himself as a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The 24-year-old forced his way into the team ahead of Jack Robinson, making 27 appearances last season and becoming an influential player for the Reds.

This season has been a contrasting one for Ribeiro, though, with the defender struggling for form and regular game time.

Ribeiro has started 21 of Forest’s 35 Championship matches this season, and with his contract believed to be expiring in the summer, he will be keen to impress between now and the end of the campaign.

According to Record, though, Ribeiro could leave Forest at the end of the season, with approaches from “several” clubs being made for the left-back.

There is said to be interest coming from Portugal, too, which could see him return to his native in the summer.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see Ribeiro leave Forest in the summer.

Forest have a number of players out of contract this summer, so Hughton will be keen to rebuild his squad.

Full-backs are important in Hughton’s system in terms of getting forward and getting crosses in, and you feel like he may want to bring his own players in this summer.

Ribeiro hasn’t been as good as last season, and he may look for a fresh start this summer.