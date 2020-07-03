Report brings QSI, Leeds situation up to speed

Beren Cross of Leeds Live has reported that there has been little in the way of developments concerning QSI’s potential involvement in Leeds United since lockdown began in this country.

QSI have become a familiar term amongst the Leeds fan-base with Andrea Radrizzani obviously having links with the group and suggestions being that they may want to invest in the club at some point.

However, despite all the murmurings, things in recent months in that regard have been quiet and that perhaps makes sense now, considering Cross’ update on the situation.

He revealed:

“There’s been nothing on QSI since the start of lockdown now. Radrizzani has spoken about his friendship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the past, but never tried to fan the flames too hard. His door has always remained open to investment, but where from is up in the air.”

Obviously, with everything that has gone on in recent months, there are thousands of business deals that have been put on hold and so it’s perhaps no surprise that any QSI involvement has gone a little quiet.

Things are slowly returning to normal now, though, and perhaps as the next few weeks draw on – and a potential promotion is sealed – we’ll see these rumours pick up once again.

The Verdict

Leeds fans would surely like to see the riches that QSI bring getting involved with the club but things have gone a bit quiet.

Even so, there’s no real need to worry at the moment given what has happened in recent months, and you can bet the conversation is far from dead right now, especially if Premier League promotion is confirmed.