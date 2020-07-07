Report: Bellingham Birmingham exit not done yet

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Jude Bellingham is yet to sign a deal with Borussia Dortmund to confirm his move away from Birmingham City, though it is still expected to go through.

Reports have grown in recent days that the young midfielder is heading out to Germany to join BVB from the Blues and it seems as though it is a matter of time.

However, no deal has been finalised just yet and until the ink is dry, it remains to be seen what is going to happen here.

Of course, it seems likely that he’ll be decked out in yellow and black next season and that is exciting for him as he looks to emulate the likes of Jadon Sancho and make himself a leading star for England as well as in the Bundesliga.

The Verdict

What an exciting time for the young man, and he’ll surely be looking forward to getting himself to Dortmund and getting things finalised.

It’s probably just a matter of time until the ink is dry on the contract and then he can look forward to really stepping up his career at a top club.

Birmingham City will obviously miss him, but fans will be excited to see what he can do over in Germany without doubt.