Report assesses Nottingham Forest chances of keeping PL-linked ace ahead of January

Nottingham Forest’s chances of keeping Joe Worrall in the January transfer window may have been handed a boost by the Nottingham Post’s claim that Burnley may not be able to spend big in the next market.

The Reds will be looking to keep the core of their squad intact and add where possible as Chris Hughton looks to get them climbing the Championship table.

Indeed, keeping Worrall will be high on their list of priorities in terms of retentions with the likes of Burnley apparently interested in signing him as they bid to remain in the Premier League.

However, according to the Nottingham Post, Clarets boss Sean Dyche is not expecting to have a big budget to sign players in the January market and that could well mean they fall short in trying to acquire the defender.

The Verdict

Takeover talk remains around the Clarets at the moment but, as things stand, it would seem that purse-strings are once again going to be tight at Turf Moor and that will please fans of the men from the City Ground.

Worrall is a player that the Reds will obviously want to try and keep this season as they look to climb the table and Chris Hughton will stress that if he sticks with the Reds he will realise his Premier League dream in time.