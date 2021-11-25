Report assesses chance of Portsmouth swoop for 25-year-old

Portsmouth are not currently interested in signing Georgie Kelly despite reports to the contrary, as reported by The Star.

The 25-year-old has been in incredible form this year for Bohemians and has caught the eye of clubs further afield thanks to his regular goalscoring antics and performances.

He’s spent the entirety of his career in Ireland so far and has yet to test himself anywhere else but his showings for his current club this season may now give him the chance to do so.

With 21 goals in 31 games, he has shown he is both clinical and can lead the line in attack. However, one side that seemingly won’t be giving him the chance to test himself in the EFL is Portsmouth.

It had been reported by The Irish Examiner that Pompey were keen to bring him to League One. However, The Star has instead claimed that the player isn’t a transfer target for the third tier side despite his goalscoring exploits.

The club have not lost in their last five league games and Danny Cowley has certainly managed to get Portsmouth performing well now. Marcus Harness is their current top scorer with eight and John Marquis is still favoured in front of goal, with four to his name but Kelly could have provided another option in attack.

However, it now seems as though Portsmouth are out of the running for the player – and instead, they could find themselves lining up against him soon rather than having him in their team.

The Verdict

Georgie Kelly is worth a gamble considering the amount of goals he has scored this season. The Irish league is completely different to the EFL but that isn’t to say that a player can’t make the move over and be a success.

As a free agent, he is also a cheap and attractive proposition. However, Portsmouth aren’t seemingly prepared to give him the chance – but they may still look for a striker in the winter window elsewhere.