Report aims to provide clarity around ongoing Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County transfer situation

Sheffield Wednesday are not expected to link back up with Jack Marriott.

Marriott signed for Wednesday back in the summer transfer window from Derby County, but he made only seven appearances before picking up an injury.

A calf injury has seen Marriott out of action since the start of November, with the striker forced to return to Derby after picking up the problem.

However, there’s been little clarity on what that means for the 26-year-old’s loan move at Sheffield Wednesday at this stage.

The Hillsborough club have gone from Garry Monk to Tony Pulis to no current manager, which means that Marriott’s future has somewhat been forgotten.

However, a report from the Sheffield Star has indicated that it looks like it is the end of the line for Marriott at Hillsborough.

As per that report: “It looks like it may well be coming to an end, but some clarity would no doubt be appreciated at both ends of the deal.

“Marriott, like Aden Flint, arrived on deadline day to cap what appeared to be a successful transfer window for the club. Both suffered major injuries and Flint’s fate has already been sealed; he’s gone back to Cardiff.

"You'd have to assume Marriott will remain at Derby County, where he's been training for the past few weeks." A 1-0 win over Marriott's parent-club, Derby, on New Year's Day moved Wednesday out of the relegation zone.