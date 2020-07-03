Report addresses recent talk of key Leeds figure walking away from club

In a Q&A for Leeds Live, Leeds United reporter Beren Cross has revealed that talk of Victor Orta heading to Red Bull Leipzig is likely wide of the mark and that he is happy to remain at Elland Road.

Orta has been at the club a while now and, though he was criticised early on for some of the players that arrived at Elland Road, it seems fair to say that such comments have abated now.

Indeed, he is part of a Leeds set-up that is doing good things at the club right now and losing him would be a blow as they look to embark on a Premier League journey under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa, too, is apparently one of the factors that will see Orta likely stay at the club, with Cross revealing:

“The Red Bull story surfaced last week, but within a few hours we were led to believe there was nothing in it. Or at least Orta hadn’t been approached and he was happy at Elland Road, especially with the project being built under Bielsa.”

The Verdict

The set-up at Leeds away from the pitch is perhaps the best it has been for many a year and, naturally, they’ll want to try and keep it together for as long as they can.

Success brings attention from other clubs, of course, but it sounds as though Orta won’t be leaving the Whites just yet, ahead of what could be an exciting summer if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League this month.