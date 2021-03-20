Report addresses future of Chelsea player on loan at Swansea City

Swansea City loan defender Marc Guehi reportedly plans to play Premier League football next season and is wary of getting stuck in parent club Chelsea’s loan system – with a permanent move including a buyback claused mooted as a possibility.

The 20-year-old joined Steve Cooper’s side for his second long loan from the Blues in the summer and has been phenomenal this term, helping the Swans push for promotion to the top flight.

Guehi’s performances in central defence have helped the South Wales club quickly forget about the summer exit of Joe Rodon and concede the third-fewest goals in the Championship this term.

The defender is clearly comfortable at Swansea and will have spent a year and a half at the Liberty Stadium by the time his current loan move expires in the summer, though you feel Cooper and co would love for him to stay longer.

According to The Athletic, Guehi plans to play Premier League football next season – whether that is with Swansea or elsewhere – and believes he is ready for the step up.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is also reluctant to run the risk of getting caught in Chelsea’s loan system, as many players have in recent years.

The west London club are notorious for signing talented young players and loaning them out season after season, with many never getting a chance for the senior side.

The report from The Athletic claims that selling Guehi with a buy-back clause, as Chelsea did with Nathan Ake, has been mentioned as a possibility.

The Verdict

Guehi has been sensational for the Swans this season and an integral figure in their promotion push.

If they could somehow bring him back for 2021/22 it would be a fantastic bit of business – though it seems that can only happen if they’re a Premier League club.

That’s certainly not off the cards and if they’re promoted, then an Ake-esque deal with Chelsea could work for all parties involved.