Report addresses talk of Coventry switch for Championship midfielder

Liam Walsh is not thought to be a serious summer transfer target for Coventry City this window right now, according to Coventry Live.

The midfielder was a shining light in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues last season with goals and assists as they earned promotion back into the Championship.

A return from Bristol City would certainly be something fans would be delighted to see, then, but it sounds as though that’s not going to happen at the moment.

Walsh has missed a fair chunk of pre-season preparations at City this summer but that is thanks to injury, rather than new boss Dean Holden signalling that he is willing to move the player on.

Indeed, the report reveals that the Robins’ boss still has the midfielder in his plans for this season and so, right now, the Sky Blues are going to have to think of other targets.

The Verdict

Every Coventry City fan would like to see Walsh return this summer window for their return to the Championship but it doesn’t seem as though that is going to be particularly likely.

Mark Robins has already been doing good work in the window, though, and will continue to do so this summer with or without a return for the midfielder.