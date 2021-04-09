‘Replacing Adam Armstrong, 100%’ – Blackburn Rovers’ top transfer priority this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers, who now find themselves perched just above the relegation battle.

Their Championship future should be secure and the summer is going to be an interesting one, as they look to make the changes necessary to ensure next term is a positive one.

But what should their number one transfer priority be?

We asked our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

It’s going to hinge on what happens around Adam Armstrong, you feel.

The striker is in a position where it’s looking like he’s going to be on the move, so Blackburn’s first port of call is going to be getting the best possible deal for their top goalscorer.

Then, it’s going to be about replacing him and ensuring there are enough goals in the team to be a success in 2021/22.

Whether that comes from diving into League One, giving someone in the current side more responsibility or sourcing a loan, it’s a decision that Blackburn are going to have to get right.

Easier said than done, admittedly.

George Harbey

Replacing Adam Armstrong, 100%.

It seems inevitable that Armstrong will leave Blackburn this summer, and I think even Tony Mowbray is resigned to losing him.

Targets may well have been identified already, but it’s all about getting a price which suits both Blackburn and the buying club.

Whether it be Jerry Yates or Stephen Humphrys, they need to make a calculated decision on who replaces Armstrong’s goal threat up top.

It could be the difference between having a positive season or a struggling season.

Jordan Rushworth

Blackburn are facing a vital summer transfer window where they will be set to face a lot of interest in the likes of Adam Armstrong. It does seem that they are going to struggle to keep hold of the forward with him having enjoyed an excellent season in front of goal. Were the 24-year-old to leave the club then the main priority for Rovers would have to be finding a replacement for him.

Tony Mowbray’s side had managed to be one of the Championship’s most prolific sides in the first half of the campaign, a lot of that was down to the form of Armstrong. However, the forward has seen his form dip thanks to a mixture of injuries and the general performance levels of Rovers in the second half of the season. Without his goals, Blackburn have been struggling.

Rovers will be boosted by the funds brought in by Armstrong if he is to be sold. They must use a lot of the money they receive to reinvest in a potential replacement. Blackburn’s second top scorer is Sam Gallagher on six goals, while Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has produced the majority of their assists. Mowbray is going to clearly need a new reliable scorer in the summer.

If Blackburn did not replace Armstrong, then you could see them struggling next season in the final third. That would make it very difficult for them to challenge towards the top half of the table and would put pressure on Mowbray.