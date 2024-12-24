Pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Stoke City to be cautious over the potential recall of striker Nathan Lowe from his loan spell at Walsall in January.

After coming through the club's academy, Lowe scored one goal in 15 appearances for Stoke last season, but he was allowed to join Walsall on a season-long loan in August.

Lowe has made an outstanding impact at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 26 appearances to help the Saddlers to the top of the League Two table.

Mat Sadler's side are six points clear of second-placed Port Vale with a game in hand, so they look on course to achieve promotion, but they could be set to be dealt a huge blow as journalist Darren Witcoop claims that the Potters are weighing up whether to bring Lowe back to the bet365 Stadium next month.

After an eight-game winless run, Stoke currently sit 19th in the Championship table, just four points clear of the relegation zone, so it remains to be seen whether they are keen to recall Lowe to help them in their battle against the drop or to loan him out to a higher division.

Championship table (as it stands 23rd December) Team P GD Pts 17 Coventry City 22 -6 24 18 Preston North End 22 -7 23 19 Stoke City 22 -7 22 20 Portsmouth 20 -10 20 21 Hull City 22 -10 19 22 Cardiff City 21 -15 18 23 Oxford United 21 -16 18 24 Plymouth Argyle 21 -23 18

Carlton Palmer on Stoke City's Nathan Lowe recall dilemma

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Stoke should be careful about ending Lowe's spell at Walsall given the success he is currently enjoying, but he suggested that the 19-year-old could be seen by the Potters as a potential replacement for Tom Cannon amid fears that he could be recalled by Leicester City.

"Reports are coming out that Stoke City are weighing up whether to recall Nathan Lowe from his loan stint at Walsall," Palmer told FLW.

"It's unclear whether they are going to recall him to use him as they are struggling at the moment or recall him and let him out on loan to a higher level.

"Obviously he's plying his trade in League Two at the moment with Walsall and he's scored 13 goals, he's doing very, very well.

"He's a classic number nine and he's well thought of at Stoke.

"He made 15 appearances for Stoke last season, and the decision was made to loan him out this season to get him some more game time.

"With Stoke struggling at the moment, it is an option for them to play him - we'll have to wait and see.

"He has a physical presence, he's got the pace to run in behind, he can play the main striker role, he's strong, his link-up play is good, he has tenacity and he can press the ball.

"What Lowe doesn't want to do is be recalled and sit on the bench at Stoke City, he obviously wants to play.

"Could he be the replacement for Tom Cannon? There's reports that he could be recalled by Leicester and sold, so it's going to be interesting.

"This is just speculation at the moment, but Lowe needs to keep playing, and if he stays with Walsall until the end of the season, he'll be looking to get to 20 goals, which would be a very good return for the young lad."

Nathan Lowe facing uncertain situation ahead of January window

With Lowe making significant progress during his time at Walsall, Palmer is right that Stoke should be careful about recalling him if he is not going to be a regular starter for them, but there are a number of factors that could impact his future.

It has been claimed that Leicester are not planning to end Cannon's loan spell at the bet365 Stadium early, but given that he has scored nine goals in 20 games for the Potters, there may be clubs who are keen to sign him on a permanent basis in January, which could change the Foxes' stance.

Head coach Narcis Pelach is under severe pressure as his side's poor run of form continues, so should Stoke decide to sack the Spaniard, a new manager could see Lowe as part of his plans, while the possibility that he could be recalled and sent out on loan to League One also cannot be ruled out.