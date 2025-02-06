This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth had a hectic January window as boss Miron Muslic strengthened his squad as they battle to stay in the Championship.

After a difficult start under the new manager, Argyle have picked up four points from their past two games against Sunderland and West Brom to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Despite the upturn in form, Plymouth are still four points away from 21st-placed Hull City, but Muslic will take huge encouragement from the comeback victory against Albion last time out.

Championship Table (as of 6/2/25) Team P GD Pts 21 Hull City 30 -9 29 22 Derby County 30 -9 27 23 Luton Town 30 -19 27 24 Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

Potential Plymouth transfer window regret issued over Morgan Whittaker

As you would expect for a struggling side, Plymouth were active in the market, with five senior arrivals through the door, which were funded by Morgan Whittaker’s departure to Middlesbrough for an initial £6m.

There was a common theme among the arrivals, with Muslic focusing on improving the defence, as Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maksym Talovierov and Nikola Katic reinforced the back line.

Elsewhere, defensive midfielder Malachi Boateng joined from Hearts, with Michael Baidoo the only attack-minded addition.

Given Argyle’s defensive issues, it’s no surprise they prioritsed the defence, but there will be a question mark over whether they have done enough to strengthen in attack after Whittaker’s exit.

Whilst he hadn’t replicated his tremendous form from last season, he was a key figure at Home Park.

So, when quizzed by FLW about one aspect of the window that Plymouth could’ve improved, it’s understandable that fan pundit Chris highlighted a replacement for Whittaker.

“I believe the January transfer window was positive for Argyle in many ways, not only letting some players leave for decent fees, but also bringing in some very powerful and capable players," Chris told FLW.

“But, I feel one aspect we weren’t able to cover in that period was a direct replacement for Morgan Whittaker. He was sold to Middlesbrough for a reported £6m plus add-ons, it was said we were looking for a replacement for him, in that attacking midfield and winger position.

“We have spent quite a bit of money on our defensive options, however we didn’t have the time or opportunity to bring in that player to replace Whittaker.

“In the summer we may revisit this option, but, at the moment, we have to deal with the squad we have.”

Plymouth will have a bit of belief after January transfer window

If Whittaker was at his best, then there’s no denying that he would be a massive miss for Plymouth.

But, the reality is that he had managed two goals this season, and his absence from the Burnley game, and Muslic’s claim that he refused to play, meant his relationship with the boss was effectively over.

Therefore, a departure made sense, and Plymouth had to work on bringing in defenders initially.

In an ideal world, they would have brought in another attacker, but Plymouth have managed four goals in two games against two top teams, so they do have goals in the squad.

Related Plymouth Argyle: Simon Hallett backed for making big Wayne Rooney, Miron Muslic decision FLW's Plymouth fan pundit has given his verdict on the impact of Miron Muslic so far

Muslic will be building from the back, and he knows that clean sheets and defensive steel will be key to their chances of staying up.

So, most will be pleased at how the window played out, and it will ultimately be judged properly come May.