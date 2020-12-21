‘Replacement for Knockaert’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest is revealed

Nottingham Forest are said to still be interested in signing Kamil Grosicki as the January window looms.

According to Polish journalist Mateusz Borek, Forest remain interested in signing the West Bromwich Albion man ahead of next month.

Grosicki himself has also recently revealed that there remains contact with Forest, as well as other Championship sides, heading into the January transfer window.

Forest came agonisingly close to signing Grosicki in October, but the club submitted the paperwork to the EFL after the deadline.

Since then, the winger has made only one appearance in the Premier League for the Baggies, and has found game time hard to come by.

Alex Mighten, in that time, has become an important player under Chris Hughton, starting their last two Championship matches.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the latest on Grosicki, as they discuss a potential move for the Polish winger…

Yes! Send Knockaert back in January when loan ends for me done hardly thing….. — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) December 21, 2020

Yeah but I hope it doesn’t mean Mighten is phased out — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) December 21, 2020

Dont know how good a player he is better going for young and hungry players — jay nffc (@jason_bearder) December 21, 2020

Only if Knockaert goes back. Sick of getting other clubs cast offs on loan blocking the way for the likes of Mighten, Johnson, Gabriel etc — FTID (@4evaNFFC) December 21, 2020

Hi age is a worry, and it should only be a loan… But Mighten is starting to get a game, he would only Hinder that…. its a No from me — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) December 21, 2020

Yes but only on loan — J☔️ – @NFFCFUSSEY but worse (@champagneuzi) December 21, 2020

Replacement for knockart when he leaves. Would be great to have them both. On perms — INHUGHTONWETRUST (@Petewarrington) December 21, 2020

No. Loves the media too much, get massive Prima-Donna vibes. I’d rather chase some lower league talent ie Siriki Dembele to replace Knockaert than another over the hill Journeyman. #nffc https://t.co/n6GoFmhdyY — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 21, 2020

How many times have we seen tweets from news sources starting with “Grosicki has come out and said….”. Hate it. Play Mighten more. — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 21, 2020