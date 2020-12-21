Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Replacement for Knockaert’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest is revealed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are said to still be interested in signing Kamil Grosicki as the January window looms.

According to Polish journalist Mateusz Borek, Forest remain interested in signing the West Bromwich Albion man ahead of next month.

Grosicki himself has also recently revealed that there remains contact with Forest, as well as other Championship sides, heading into the January transfer window.

Forest came agonisingly close to signing Grosicki in October, but the club submitted the paperwork to the EFL after the deadline.

Since then, the winger has made only one appearance in the Premier League for the Baggies, and has found game time hard to come by.

Alex Mighten, in that time, has become an important player under Chris Hughton, starting their last two Championship matches.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the latest on Grosicki, as they discuss a potential move for the Polish winger…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Replacement for Knockaert’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest is revealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: