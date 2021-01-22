Renowned pundit shares Sheffield Wednesday verdict ahead of FA Cup clash with Everton

Sheffield Wednesday face a difficult test as they face Everton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Owls have endured a difficult season so far and find themselves battling for survival in the Championship as they sit in 23rd position.

A run in the cup will not be a priority for the manager-less side, but a victory over Premier League opposition could do wonders for their confidence.

As for Everton expectations are high.

The Toffees have made an excellent start to the Premier League season with Carlo Ancelotti’s side sitting in sixth position in the table.

The Merseysiders are looking like the real deal and this could be the ideal opportunity to win some silverware.

Mark Lawrenson has been watching the Toffees closely this term and believes that they should progress to the fifth round with a comprehensive 2-0 win.

Writing for the BBC, Lawrenson said: “Sheffield Wednesday’s results have picked up a little recently, but they are still in the Championship relegation zone.

“Everton needed extra-time to see off another struggling second-tier team, Rotherham, in round three but this should be more straightforward for them.”

Quiz: The top 16 Sheffield Wednesday record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Jack Hunt join for £1.53m? Swansea City Bristol City Middlesbrough Derby

The Verdict

For Sheffield Wednesday this could be a big day.

A victory over Everton would do wonders for morale in the camp as they look to really kick on in the second half of the season and move away from the drop zone.

Expectations are low, however, so providing they aren’t heavily beaten I’m sure that supporters won’t be too upset.