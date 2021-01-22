Renowned pundit delivers Nottingham Forest verdict ahead of FA Cup clash with Swansea City

Nottingham Forest face a difficult test as they travel to face Swansea City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Swans are enjoying an excellent season so far and find themselves firmly in contention for automatic promotion as they sit in second spot in the Championship table.

Following a 2-0 midweek victory over Barnsley confidence will be high for Steve Cooper’s side.

Unfortunately the same can’t be said for Forest.

Chris Hughton’s side travel to Wales on the back of a disappointing result midweek that saw them end their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions by losing 2-1 against Middlesbrough.

It’s been a tough season for Forest and surely the lure of an FA Cup run would be just the tonic to get their season back on track.

Unfortunately for them Mark Lawrenson has had his say on Saturday’s contest and has backed Swansea to secure a narrow 1-0 victory that will see them progress to the fifth round where they will face Cheltenham or Manchester City.

Writing for the BBC, Lawrenson said: “Nottingham Forest were on a nice little run before they lost to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

“Swansea are at the other end of the Championship table but it was a close game when these two sides met at the end of November, and I think it will be just as tight this time.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past Swansea City for this one.

Steve Cooper’s side are in fine form at the moment and so confidence will be high as they prepare for this contest at the Liberty Stadium.

While Nottingham Forest will be hopeful of getting a good result they’ll know that they face a tough time if they’re to progress.