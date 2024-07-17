Highlights Rennes eyes Leeds star Summerville, who may leave after impressive season and Player of the Season award.

French side Rennes competing with Premier League clubs for €20m-valued Dutchman amid conflicting price tags.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle also interested in winger, Leeds reportedly seeking £40m for his transfer.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, who is said to be open to joining the French club.

According to leading French outlet L'Équipe, Rennes are plotting a second swoop at Elland Road after picking up midfielder Glen Kamara from Leeds yesterday evening. Kamara spent a sole season at Leeds in the Championship after signing from Rangers.

Leeds are poised to face a battle in retaining some of their prized assets following their failure to return to the Premier League at the very first time of asking. The likes of Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, and Ilian Meslier among others could all join Archie Gray in departing the club before the conclusion of the summer transfer window at the end of next month.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United stance revealed amid Rennes transfer interest

The report reveals that Summerville expects to leave following a sensational individual campaign, which saw him score 19 times and assist a further nine goals to win the Championship's Player of the Season Award as Leeds were denied of an immediate promotion back to the Premier League by Southampton in last term's play-off final.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 Championship stats for Leeds United, as per FotMob Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Chances created 112 Successful dribbles 98

Rennes are believed to be looking to take advantage of Summerville's situation and the player himself is reportedly not against sealing a switch to the French side this summer, who face competition from numerous Premier League clubs.

Leeds are said to value the Dutchman at €20m ahead of a likely summer exit, which is at odds with the price-tag reported elsewhere.

A report from The Mirror (Sunday 14th July, page 74) has claimed that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United are circling the winger, who Leeds are said to want £40m for.

Leeds United must try and convince Crysencio Summerville to stay put

Summerville has certainly earned a top-flight move after his performances last season, which were virtually unrivaled in the Championship. Indeed, he's got every right to want a move elsewhere but Leeds must be doing everything in their power to convince him to stay put for one more season.

The 22-year-old winger is still under contract for two more years and Leeds aren't in a position where they necessarily need to sell following the sale of Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, so they can afford to be rather bullish and play hardball when it comes to Summerville's future.

Although Leeds have the financial muscle and pulling power to - albeit not perfectly - find an adequate Summerville replacement in the event of a sale, keeping hold of him for an extra year would significantly underline their promotion credentials heading into a fresh Premier League hunt in 24/25, as his ability at this level speaks for itself.

It's inevitable that Summerville will move on from Leeds one day, but they should be striving to turn his head and convince him of a return to the top-flight next year, where they'd have extra bargaining power to secure a higher fee for his signature.