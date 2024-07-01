Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have taken an interest in Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, according to L'Equipe.

Finland international Kamara is one of many players that have been linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent weeks, with the Whites' play-off loss against Southampton in May potentially set to lead to departures of some key players.

They could potentially cash in on some of those who were out on loan last term, including Diego Llorente and Max Wober, but their most valuable players may be the likes of Archie Gray, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

And the latter three could be the trio who attract the most bids in the next couple of months, having all shone in West Yorkshire during the 2023/24 campaign.

Following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season, some of the Whites' key players have had the chance to shine at a lower level, with the likes of Gray and Summerville richly benefitting from this.

Kamara, who joined from Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers last summer, also shone at times last season and could potentially play a key role again if he stays put.

Glen Kamara's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 37 Starts 33 Assists 3 Passing accuracy 93% Total duels won 58% Successful dribbles 69%

Glen Kamara attracting interest from Rennes

According to L'Equipe, Rennes are looking to strengthen their team with some additions, with the club in need of more depth.

And they have reportedly taken an interest in Kamara, who only joined Leeds last summer but has managed to make a good impact in West Yorkshire.

Related Leeds United handed Joe Rodon transfer blow as Ipswich Town make stance clear Daniel Farke is set to face stiff competition for the Tottenham Hotspur defender

Leeds are in a strong negotiating position with Kamara - and could demand a sizeable fee for the midfielder - which could make it difficult for Rennes to get a deal over the line.

This is because his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, having signed a four-year deal when he arrived at Elland Road.

Leeds United could benefit from retaining Glen Kamara

He isn't the only midfielder to have been linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent weeks.

Ilia Gruev is thought to be a target for Borussia Dortmund and if he goes, that would be a major blow for the Whites.

Gray, who spent much of last term at right-back but can also play as a central midfielder, is another player that could attract plenty of interest in the coming weeks and months.

Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, could potentially start in central defence next term and if he does, that could mean that Leeds need to recruit an extra player in the middle of the park.

Lewis Bate has been released and Marc Roca has sealed a permanent move away, so even without further departures, the midfield area may need to be looked at.

Replacements could come in if more midfielders leave, but they will need to watch their spending.

And retaining someone of Kamara's quality should help them retain stability in the middle of the park, even if there's movement in the midfield department between now and the end of the transfer window.