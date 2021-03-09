‘Renew his contract’, ‘We’re going to be unstoppable’ – These Preston fans react to player update

Preston centre-back Patrick Bauer has confirmed he is making good progress as he continues his recovery from a serious Achille injury.

Good to see my surgeon today. He’s happy with my rehab & with the progress I’ve made so far. On the right path to recovery. 💙 @pnefc #PNEFC pic.twitter.com/h3GBlj2PNF — Patrick Bauer (@patrick5bauer) March 9, 2021

The 28-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the campaign when he was forced off during North End’s 3-2 win at Bournemouth back in December, in a game he had earlier scored in.

Given his importance to the team, it was a real setback for Alex Neil, and Preston have struggled for consistency without the former Charlton man.

Nevertheless, there was good news from Bauer today, as he took to Twitter to provide fans with an update of how his recovery is going.

“Good to see my surgeon today. He’s happy with my rehab & with the progress I’ve made so far. On the right path to recovery.”

Whilst that doesn’t mean he is going to return before the end of the season, it shows he is on the right track as he looks to make a full recovery in the coming months.

As you would expect, the fans were very happy with Bauer’s message, and here we look at some of the reaction to him from Twitter…

We’re going to be unstoppable when the BFG is back — PR4PNE⚪️ (@0161ppr) March 9, 2021

Can’t wait til your back Patrick! Big player for us ❤️ — DW_91 (@North4rn_monk4y) March 9, 2021

Renew his contract — Kris (@Kris_2001) March 9, 2021

💙💙 — Jono Bennison (@JonoBennisonPNE) March 9, 2021

Great news Patrick ⚽️😊👍 — Malcolm Farrell (@drummerlancs56) March 9, 2021

Come back quickly big friendly giant — Asif Mamun (@Asif_PNEFC) March 9, 2021

Good news @patrick5bauer! 💙 Can’t wait to see you back out on that pitch! 💪🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/eyiAOrybNK — Chris Dickinson (@C_Dickinson21) March 9, 2021