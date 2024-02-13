Highlights Sunderland's form has improved in recent weeks, with the team going unbeaten in their last three games.

The fans' support for coach Michael Beale has been increasing, which could significantly boost the team's play-off prospects.

Despite initial reservations about Beale's appointment, his track record as a manager suggests he is capable of managing in the Championship.

It has been a positive few weeks for Sunderland in the Championship.

It was a tough start to life as Black Cats head coach for Michael Beale after he replaced Tony Mowbray in December, with many supporters unconvinced by his appointment.

Beale initially struggled to win over the doubters, with inconsistent form in the league and a damaging home defeat to local rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup increasing the discontent towards him, and there were calls for him to be sacked after the defeat to Hull City last month.

However, Sunderland's form has improved since then, and the Black Cats extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It was a poor first half performance from the hosts, and Plymouth deservedly took the lead in the 39th minute through Ryan Hardie, but Sunderland turned the game around after the break, with goals from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham sealing all three points.

The Black Cats currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Coventry City, and they are back in action when they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday night.

While many Sunderland supporters will likely still have reservations about Beale, recent results have been encouraging, and if the fan base can fully get behind the 43-year-old, it will significantly boost the Black Cats' play-off prospects.

Sunderland supporters must back Michael Beale in play-off push

It was a controversial decision for Sunderland to sack Mowbray in December when sitting just outside the play-off places, and it is understandable why supporters were underwhelmed by the appointment of Beale after the disappointing end to his time at Rangers.

The widespread criticism Beale received in the early weeks of his tenure seemed harsh, but results were concerning and fans were frustrated over the removal of a popular manager in Mowbray.

Black Cats supporters are known to be passionate, and that can be a huge advantage to the team, but the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light was becoming increasingly toxic as the crowd turned on Beale.

Seven points from the last three games, including two consecutive home victories, have eased the pressure on Beale, and there are signs that he is beginning to build a relationship with the fan base.

Sunderland have one of the most talented squads in the division, and while Beale was not a popular appointment, his impressive win percentage as a manager during his spells with QPR and Rangers suggest he is more than capable of managing in the Championship.

Related Top-flight club linger as possible double Sunderland raid touted Lazio are already planning for their summer transfer business and have their sights set on Sunderland

With many of the top six contenders, including the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Hull City, Norwich City, Watford, Middlesbrough and Bristol City, struggling for consistency this season, there is a real opportunity for the Black Cats to nail down a play-off place if they can deliver on a regular basis.

The power of the Stadium of Light has been seen in the Black Cats' recent play-off campaigns, and the sizeable home support could be their biggest asset in their pursuit of promotion.

Beale deserves credit for remaining calm and focused in the face of criticism, and with results now beginning to improve, he should now be given the full support of the Sunderland fan base during what could be an incredibly exciting end to the season.