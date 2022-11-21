“Reminds me of Paul Gascoigne” – Joey Barton delivers verdict on “first class” Bristol Rovers player

Bristol Rovers made it three unbeaten in all competitions at the weekend as they beat Peterborough United 1-0.

The win for the Gas saw them climb to 15th in the table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and just six points adrift of the play-offs.

A second-half goal from Scott Sinclair ensured Rovers claimed all three points and their first victory over Peterborough since February 2007. The former Preston North End winger slotted the ball home from 10 yards after excellent work by Aaron Collins and captain Sam Finley.

It was in fact the performance of Finley that impressed Rovers’ manager Joey Barton the most, with the midfielder putting in “first-class” performances in the last few weeks, according to the manager.

After the game against Peterborough, Barton was asked about the midfielder’s performance and him leading from the front with the captain’s armband. He told Bristol Live: “Yeah. His ball for the goal is a really good ball.

“I was probably guilty like most in the stadium of wanting that ball to go wide, I don’t know whether it was Collins or Coburn on the outside.

“Sam’s seen a pass I don’t think many of us have seen. To pick Scott and that composure in the box is the difference between a 0-0 draw and us winning the game. A real quality match-winning moment from our captain today.

“His performances have been first-class in recent weeks and his assist against Fleetwood for Azza, he provides the assist for the match-winner. I’m really pleased with Sam.”

Barton was then asked about the change of shape his team has made in recent weeks and how that seems to have benefited Finley and finding them creative positions. He replied: “He does stuff that you can’t coach. He almost reminds me of Paul Gascoigne in a way. The way he uses his arms to roll you and get in front of you.

“He’s a lot quicker than what a lot of people think he is. He’s sneaky quick, he really is. He’ll get his arm in front of you and use your momentum. I remember Gazza used to burst through. If you watch Sam, he is really good at manipulating his body to get through.

“He’s into a space now where I think he knows how the Gasheads feel about him. He has that composure in his performance that if Couttsy isn’t there he’s leading the team, or he is vice-captain.

“I think a real level of maturity has been added to Sam’s game. I still think the best years are out in front of him. He’s going strength to strength since he’s been at our football club, so long may that continue.”

The Verdict

Rovers have gone from a back four to a back three in recent weeks, and the change of formation has allowed players like Finley to find them in more attacking positions.

Being compared to Gascoigne is one of the highest recommendations you can get as a midfielder, so for Barton to say this shows how much he believes in and rates the Bristol Rovers captain. Finley seems to have stepped up in the Rovers team this season, with his leadership qualities coming out and his confidence being shown week in and week out on the pitch.

Finley is that type of player who can make the difference in the Gas winning or drawing games, as Barton says. So, if Finley keeps managing to produce impressive performances, along with his teammates, it seems Rovers will continue to climb up the League One table.