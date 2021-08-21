‘Reminds me of Michu’ – Many Swansea City fans heap praise on player following Bristol City win

Swansea City picked up their first win of the season under Russell Martin last night, beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

It has been a slow start to the campaign for the Swans, who went into Friday night’s clash having picked up only one point from their first three games.

But the Welsh club picked up their first win of the season in a clash with rivals Bristol City last night, courtesy of Joel Piroe’s first half strike.

Piroe rattled the post from distance, but fired the rebound into an empty net to score the game’s decisive goal and secure all three points.

It has been a fine start to life in Wales for Piroe, who joined Swansea from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

The striker has scored three goals in four games for the club, and was influential in helping them record a big win last night.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to another encouraging display from Piroe on a positive night for Martin’s men…

Finally got that win. Well taken goal and I think Piroe has well and truly nailed down that spot up front. Wasn’t so impressed with some of our play under pressure but we made it out so no complaints. Need to build on this now — Rhys Luc SCFC (@SwansandStuff) August 20, 2021

Piroe really does remind me of Michu, one of the reasons why I like him so much🐐🦢 — Sam Johns (@SamJohns0907) August 20, 2021

We thoroughly deserved that win tonight. Bristol City were extremely poor but that doesn't matter. Absolutely superb from every player tonight. Joel Piroe is proving a very dangerous player in front of goal. First win of the season, get in there! #Swans — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) August 20, 2021

What a fantastic performance so far from the Swans. We've dominated the first half so far. I can't see Bristol City being this poor in the second half so we'll have to be careful. Piroe is on absolute 🔥 #Swans — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) August 20, 2021

Swansea’s strikers best to worst

Piroe

Jamz

Whittaker

Joseph

Chris Brown YJB

Cullen — PatrickSCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PatrickSCFC15) August 20, 2021

Joel Piroe is proving to be an unbelievable signing. — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) August 20, 2021

He just wants to attack give him the service and he’ll provide! — Dakin (@vDakin88) August 20, 2021