Sky Bet Championship

‘Reminds me of Michu’ – Many Swansea City fans heap praise on player following Bristol City win

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swansea City picked up their first win of the season under Russell Martin last night, beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

It has been a slow start to the campaign for the Swans, who went into Friday night’s clash having picked up only one point from their first three games.

But the Welsh club picked up their first win of the season in a clash with rivals Bristol City last night, courtesy of Joel Piroe’s first half strike.

Piroe rattled the post from distance, but fired the rebound into an empty net to score the game’s decisive goal and secure all three points.

It has been a fine start to life in Wales for Piroe, who joined Swansea from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

The striker has scored three goals in four games for the club, and was influential in helping them record a big win last night.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to another encouraging display from Piroe on a positive night for Martin’s men…


