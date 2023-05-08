Frank McAvennie believes Burnley should avoid a move for Rangers’ Ryan Kent after they were linked with a move for the attacker.

Will Ryan Kent leave Rangers?

The former Liverpool player is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer and the fact he has not signed a new deal means he is expected to leave in the coming months.

Therefore, Kent has been linked with a move away, with the Clarets and Turkish giants Fenerbahce the two clubs that are believed to be pushing the most for the 26-year-old.

Of course, Vincent Kompany’s side will be playing in the Premier League next season, which will appeal, but former Celtic striker McAvennie explained to Football Insider why this is a move that wouldn’t make sense for Burnley, as he questioned the mentality of Kent.

“He will not go to Burnley. If Kompany takes Kent and gets him going then I will call him Paul Daniels. He reminds me of Dele Alli because he was such a good talent, and I was thinking he could do well. All of a sudden he went back the way.

“He is getting good money, and he looks as if he is not interested. It is like that classic example of Dele Alli, look at how good he was and then nothing. I do not get why they can’t do what they used to. I do not know where Kent is going to go from here.”

Kent was not involved as Rangers beat Aberdeen on Sunday, which came the same day their bitter rivals Celtic claimed the Scottish Premiership title.

Recruitment will be key for Burnley

This is a tough one to call, as many will share the view of McAvennie here, including Rangers fans, who are disappointed with how Kent has performed this season, and that’s backed up by the fact he has only managed three league goals. Plus, he hasn’t really impacted the games against Celtic, which is where the big players are judged.

Having said that, just last year he was crucial as the Glasgow side defied the odds to reach the Europa League final. So, if he was to get back to that level, then bringing him in on a free transfer would be a no-brainer for Burnley.

Ultimately, the Clarets’ fans will trust Kompany. The recruitment has been superb since he arrived at the club, and it’s obviously going to be the case again this summer, as they look to identify individuals who can help them in the top-flight.