“Reminds me of a young Yaya Toure” – QPR fan pundit offers glowing verdict of Aston Villa loanee

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale was not shy to make the most of his connections this summer when snapping up Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

The young midfielder headed to Loftus Road on a season long loan deal, bolstering the R’s midfield options.

It’s still early days, of course, but so far, the 19-year-old has played seven times for the club, with six of these coming in the Championship.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir what he has made of the Aston Villa loanees performances for the R’s since arriving at the club on loan.

“I’ve been really really impressed with Tim Iroegbunam.” Louis told FLW.

“He was one player that I wanted us to sign in the summer and it actually happened on deadline day. He had to wait a little bit to sort of get in that starting XI, he came on as a sub for a couple of first team appearances, and he showed signs in a few cameo performances. Now, he’s arguably made a claim to be a starter for us, on a regular basis.

“He’s played a few games now and last game, Reading at home, you know, that was his first 90 minutes in essentially men’s football in his whole career and he puts in, for me, a man of the match performance.

“He really reminds me of a young Yaya Toure. If there’s one player you would compare him to it’s a Yaya Toure/Paul Pogba type player.

“He can sort of drive from a deeper position, he can put in a tackle, he seems to be really, really composed on the ball and he’s not afraid to want the ball a lot, especially in so-called sort of dangerous positions where there’s more risk losing it. He can pick out a pass. He can drive with it. He’s got so much ability on the ball.

“So, there’s a lot more to come from him but certainly one player who I’m quite jealous of Aston Villa, you know, he’s their player. They’ve got a proper player on their hands.

“I think he’s gonna be putting in plenty more performances like that for us this season and, you know, it’s early days as well.

“He’s literally just played a handful of games so if he can stay fit and cement his place in this side, I think he could be a very, very important player for us this season.”

The Verdict

You couldn’t ask for a more glowing verdict of Tim Iroegbunam than the one just given above.

With comparisons to the likes of Yaya Toure and Paul Pogba, it is quite clear that the 19-year-old has impressed in his short time at Loftus Road so far.

The big challenge for the young midfielder is to now really sustain and cement his place in the QPR starting line up for the rest of the campaign.

If he can do that, under the guidance of Michael Beale, he could come on leaps and bounds, and may even be ready to be a part of the Aston Villa first team picture upon his return to Villa Park next summer.