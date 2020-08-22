Norwich City beat MK Dons 6-0 in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

Daniel Farke’s side got off to a promising start to their pre-season with the victory over the Dons. One man impressed in particular though – young Josh Martin.

‘Remember the name’ – These Norwich City fans are raving about one player after friendly win

The 18-year-old is a product of the Arsenal academy. He linked up with Norwich ahead of the last season though, and would go on to make four Premier League appearances for the club.

As Norwich were relegated though, they’ve begun preparation for another Championship campaign as they bid for a second title in three years.

Martin scored the first two of Norwich’s six goals yesterday, and his early impressions going into the new season is exciting a lot of Norwich fans.

A dynamic attacking player with the natural pace and energy of a young footballer, he looks to be a real asset to the club and given their newfound Championship status, he could yet become a key feature.

See what the Norwich fans had to say about his performance yesterday:

Josh Martin is the new Cantwell. Heard it here first! #ncfc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) August 21, 2020

Josh Martin remember the name — CG🔰 (@cgrimmer7) August 21, 2020

MARTIN YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR INCOMING — 🔰Harrison Hume🔰 (@harold_hatchi) August 21, 2020

MARTINNNNN! 🔥🔥 — Norwich City BR (@ncfcbr) August 21, 2020

Player of the Season right there — Jack 🔰 (@TotallyTettey) August 21, 2020

Josh Martin – the new James Maddison? — Rory Haczewski (@RoryHaczewski) August 21, 2020

Announce new 5 year deal on 30k a week — Jesse (@jessedemore) August 21, 2020