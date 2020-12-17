Remember Arvin Appiah, Nottingham Forest fans? It’s not quite going to plan for the £8m man

Former Nottingham Forest youngster Arvin Appiah is preparing for a January move, according to Diario de Almeria.

The 19-year-old was a transfer target for Manchester United after proving himself as a promising young starlet for the Championship side.

However Appiah went on to leave the City Ground in the summer of 2019 in favour of a move to Spanish second division side Almeria where he was expected to really kick on.

Unfortunately that hasn’t happened.

Almeria signed the winger for a fee of around £8million after coming through the academy set-up in the East Midlands, but a series of injuries and a lack of form has limited his impact at first team level.

The report claims: “His lack of adaptation in the first year and the intestinal operation he underwent in the middle of pre-season in Marbella this season, seem to have slowed his progression.

“Keeping him on staff without playing him at all does depreciate his market value, so at 19 years old it is 100 percent sure he will be released in January.”

It’s claimed that Real Zaragoza are one of the sides that are said to be keen on Appiah, but while that’s yet to be confirmed it’s clear that this next move will be key for the winger if he’s to fulfil his potential in the game.

The Verdict

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in football.

Arvin Appiah was tipped to be one of the best young prospects in the EFL just two years ago but since then his career seems to have stalled quite significantly.

At 19 years of age he still has plenty of time to fulfil his potential, but the former Forest man will need his next move to work out if he’s to kick on.