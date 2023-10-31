Highlights Ipswich Town's remarkable start to the Championship season, sitting in second place with 34 points and a game in hand.

After winning promotion to the Championship from League One last season, the way Ipswich Town have taken to the second tier has been remarkable.

Whilst many expected good things from the Tractor Boys and their up-and-coming head coach Kieran McKenna, surely nobody predicted that they, along with Leicester City, would be dominating how they have been.

This weekend saw the club put another three points on the board, for example, with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle, seeing them maintain second place in the division.

Remarkably, though, in their 13 league matches, Ipswich have put 34 points on the board, and have a game in hand over Leeds United in third, whom they are already nine points clear of in the table.

Many players have contributed to this, of course, with goalscorers such as Conor Chaplin and George Hirst naturally taking most of the credit.

There is another Ipswich Town player who deserves an immense amount of credit for the way he has turned his career around in recent times, though - Massimo Luongo.

In what circumstances did Ipswich Town sign Luongo?

Indeed, Luongo arrived at Ipswich Town at a time in his career where things could have quite easily gone either way.

Following what was an injury-hit spell with Sheffield Wednesday, for example, Luongo departed Hillsborough at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022, and could not immediately find himself another club.

In the end, he went on to join Middlesbrough in September 2022, on a short-term deal until January, but never featured for Boro before his contract ran out.

It was at this point that Ipswich Town came in, snapping up Luongo despite a lengthy lay-off.

In that sense, it was a huge risk for the Blues, but one they have certainly benefited from since.

Luongo has excelled at Ipswich Town

Indeed, whilst it took him until February to make his league debut for Ipswich, and until March to make his first start, Luongo has been a mainstay in the team ever since.

The Aussie midfielder started Ipswich Town's last 13 league matches in League One last season, helping the club to reach the 98 point mark and get their automatic promotion bid over the line.

McKenna must have liked what he saw from Luongo in those matches last season, as this campaign, the 31-year-old has also been a mainstay in the Ipswich Town midfield, often forming a formidable pairing with Sam Morsy.

Massimo Luongo's Ipswich Town league career in numbers, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Wins Draws Losses 2022/23 League One 15 13 2 0 2023/24 Championship 13 11 1 1 Stats correct as of 30/10/2023

Given Luongo's previous extensive Championship experience, he has been able to make the jump up in levels with ease, and there is no doubt in my mind that his experience of football at this level has helped Ipswich on this pitch this season, too.

Ultimately, and as mentioned above, Ipswich have so far been one of the two dominant sides in the division, and they have done so with Luongo at the heart of their side.

This comes after the 31-year-old also played an important role in their promotion to the division, too, coming in and featuring in their last 15 league games last season to help win promotion.

From being released by Sheffield Wednesday and then Middlesbrough without playing, to being a key player at the heart of what is shaping up to be a promotion contending side. It has been quite the turnaround for Massimo Luongo, and it should not go unnoticed.