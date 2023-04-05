Luke McNally addressed his Burnley future earlier this week amid a good run of form while on loan with Coventry City.

Does Luke McNally have a future with Burnley?

The defender struggled for game time when he made the switch from Oxford United to the Clarets last summer.

McNally made just two substitute appearances in the Championship in the first half of the season, failing to break his way into Vincent Kompany’s plans.

That led to him departing temporarily during the January transfer window.

The Irishman’s stint at Coventry has been quite successful, with the centre back establishing himself in Mark Robins’ starting line-up.

McNally has made 12 league starts and is playing a key role in the team’s attempts to fight for a play-off place.

However, no decision has yet been made regarding his future with Burnley.

Could Luke McNally stay at Coventry?

The defender echoed Kompany’s recent comments by suggesting any decision over his future will be made in the summer.

With Burnley all but secure in their bid to gain promotion back to the Premier League, it is difficult to see him earning his breakthrough into the Clarets’ backline.

As impressive as he has been in the second division, the top flight will prove a much more difficult beast.

Another year in the Championship could be what McNally needs to further his development and Coventry could be the perfect home for his talent.

As part of Robins’ side he is able to hone his on-the-ball talent, having proven a key asset in possession at the CBS Arena, while also working on his defensive duties with consistent game time.

It would come as a surprise to see Kompany risk throwing the 23-year-old in at the deep end having not even trusted him to compete in the Championship in his side.

The defender still has plenty of time to prove he is Premier League ready and another campaign under Robins could be key, with the progress he has already made indicating how useful working under the 53-year-old has been.

McNally could benefit from another season in the second tier, and putting in the hard work with Coventry could be what’s needed to elevate his game into a Premier League standard.

Whereas risking trying to get more game time at Burnley could ultimately lead to him wasting away on the bench, which is a scenario he must avoid at all costs for the sake of his development.