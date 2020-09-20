‘Relief for him’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s decisive moment

Middlesbrough earned their first point of the season as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Neil Warnock’s side suffered defeat on the opening day of the campaign when they lost 1-0 to Watford, and on Saturday they met another recently relegated side, this time at the Riverside.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, the Cherries took the lead, although Boro continued to press and in the end substitute Marcus Browne was rewarded with the all important equaliser.

The winger came off the bench and showed his supreme talent, this time at Championship level to net his first goal of the season and help pick up Boro’s first point.

It’s a big season for Browne who is tipped to go on and have a big career at Middlesbrough, despite being loaned out to Oxford United last season.

Here’s how Boro fans reacted to Browne’s all-important cameo against Bournemouth…

Hopefully that goal can be a bit of a boost for Browne. Want to see him fulfil some of the undoubted potential he has. #UTB — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) September 19, 2020

Good on Marcus Browne. Warnock said last week a few clubs were keen this summer but he wanted to stay and prove his worth. That's a good start. Earns Boro a point they deserve. — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawGazette) September 19, 2020

Well done Marcus Browne — Neil Corking (@CorkingNeil) September 19, 2020

Well deserved goal from Browne! Huge relief for him and for Boro to level this game. Still time for a winner! — Boro Kansas (@Boro_Kansas) September 19, 2020

Get in Boro!!!! Great whipped ball in, and well done Marcus Browne for being in the right place at the right time. Any chance of a winner? All to play for! #Boro #UTB — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) September 19, 2020

Buzzing for him, cracking lad, hope it's the making of him at Boro — Andrew Gibson (@raf_andrew) September 19, 2020

Well in Browne! Go get another! #boro — Jack Gunn (@jackgunn2) September 19, 2020