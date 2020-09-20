Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Relief for him’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s decisive moment

Published

3 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough earned their first point of the season as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Neil Warnock’s side suffered defeat on the opening day of the campaign when they lost 1-0 to Watford, and on Saturday they met another recently relegated side, this time at the Riverside.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, the Cherries took the lead, although Boro continued to press and in the end substitute Marcus Browne was rewarded with the all important equaliser.

The winger came off the bench and showed his supreme talent, this time at Championship level to net his first goal of the season and help pick up Boro’s first point.

It’s a big season for Browne who is tipped to go on and have a big career at Middlesbrough, despite being loaned out to Oxford United last season.

Here’s how Boro fans reacted to Browne’s all-important cameo against Bournemouth…

Article title: 'Relief for him' – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player's decisive moment

