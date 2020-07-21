Reliable West Ham source confirms Irons’ interest in EFL star

Interacting with a fan on social media site Twitter, reliable West Ham source exWHUemployee has confirmed that the Irons remain interested in signing Ebere Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the summer window.

The Hammers are realistically safe from the drop going into the final games of the Premier League season and now David Moyes will be planning additions to make sure next year is a better campaign for the club.

Indeed, he has shown this season that he is willing to dip into the Championship and snap up some good players – Jarrod Bowen being the prime example – and it appears he now has a taste for doing so with this latest rumour:

The Verdict

Eze has been one of the best players in the Championship this season and his goals and assists have meant that QPR have had a comfortable year in the second tier.

However, he will not want to be just happy with playing in the Championship and if a Premier League club like West Ham does come calling in the summer, you’d have thought he’d be tempted to at least hear what they have got to offer.

He’s a good player, and perhaps he could be the Irons’ next Championship-based purchase.