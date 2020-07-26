Reliable West Ham insider reveals West Brom’s transfer interest in striker

West Bromwich Albion are still interested in signing West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti this summer, according to reliable club insider ExWHUEmployee.

The Baggies secured promotion back to the Premier League last Wednesday following a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers, and Slaven Bilic will now be identifying potential transfer targets ahead of their return to the top-flight.

Albion were believed to be keen on signing Ajeti in the summer, but the player’s wage demands are said to have put Albion off a move for the Swiss international.

Ajeti, who scored 14 goals across all competitions for Basel last season, joined West Ham in the summer, but he has since failed to set the world alight at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in 12 appearances for the Hammers, and is yet to start a single game in the Premier League, and a move away this summer could be likely.

Speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, reliable Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that Albion still hold an interest in Ajeti, with Celtic also said to be interested in signing the striker this summer.

The Verdict

I don’t think Ajeti would be a good signing for Albion in all honesty.

He was a prolific forward during his time in Switzerland with Basel, but he has found it tough since moving to England and has flopped at West Ham in all honesty.

I think Albion need a proven goalscorer to fire in the goals and keep them up next season, as at the moment, they do not have that in their armory.